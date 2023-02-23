Jameson will start on the mound for Arizona in Saturday's game against Oakland, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jameson turned a few heads in his brief major-league stint last season, posting a 1.48 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through 24.1 frames in four starts. He figures to be one of the primary candidates for the fifth spot in Arizona's rotation alongside Ryne Nelson, who will start in the D-backs' other split-squad matchup Saturday against Colorado.