Jameson will start Wednesday against the Brewers, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Jameson is moving into the rotation to replace Zach Davies after Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list with his oblique strain. The right-hander has registered a 2.16 ERA and whiffed eight hitters in his 8.1 innings of work. There are some talented arms in the Arizona system who could replace Jameson if he struggles early -- namely top prospect Brandon Pfaadt -- but it seems likely that he'll be given a few turns in the rotation to begin the year.
