Jameson did not factor into the decision Wednesday, tossing four scoreless innings on three hits and zero walks during a 7-3 win over Milwaukee. He struck out four.

Jameson was filling in for Zach Davies, who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list with an oblique injury, and despite looking sharp through four innings, he was pulled after just 54 pitches. The second-year right-hander would be an intriguing streaming option while Davies is out, but given his current limitations, he doesn't have enough upside to warrant a roster move in standard leagues. He's tentatively scheduled to pitch again versus St. Louis next week.