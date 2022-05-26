Jameson has struggled to the tune of an 11.05 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 11:14 K:BB through four starts since being promoted to Triple-A Reno.

That's certainly a far cry from the 2.41 ERA and 0.93 WHIP he put up across four Double-A outings before getting promoted. It's hard to find positives in any of his outings for Reno thus far; in the best one, May 19 against Las Vegas, he at least managed to last into the sixth inning, though he still gave up four runs and struck out just four with three walks. This will certainly slow his progression to the big leagues, but it's worth noting that Jameson has great stuff and adjusted brilliantly after being blown up in his first Double-A start of the season. He's likely to get right as he adapts to the higher level of competition in Triple-A.