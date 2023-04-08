Jameson (2-0) allowed one walk while striking out one over 2.1 scoreless relief innings to pick up the win in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Dodgers.

Jameson, who lost out on the fifth starter job in spring training, has thrived as a reliever. In three appearances, the right-hander has earned two wins and save while never pitching fewer than two innings. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo appears to have made a shrewd decision in moving him to the 'pen in a multi-inning role instead of having him start in the minors. The dark lining to this silver cloud are the two home runs and five walks allowed along with a .158 BABIP, which project a 6.23 FIP. Fortunately for Jameson, both homers were solo shots and the free passes have not hurt.