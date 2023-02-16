Jameson is expected to compete for the No. 5 starter job this spring, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jameson started 2022 at Double-A Amarillo before moving onto Triple-A Reno and an effective four-start stint with the Diamondbacks. The 25-year-old right-hander pitched to 1.48 ERA over 24.1 innings and threw at least six innings in three of his four starts. He and Ryne Nelson are considered the top candidates for the rotation, head of Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt.