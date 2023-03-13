Jameson allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over three-plus innings in Sunday's spring start against the Rockies.

Jameson allowed a pair of home runs in his fourth Cactus League start. The right-hander got off to a good start this spring in his quest to claim the No. 5 starter job, but has been knocked around his last two times out. Jameson allowed eight runs and 11 hits over the last 5.2 innings. His main competition for the job, Ryne Nelson, appeared as a reliever Sunday and faired better (one run, four hits, 2.2 IP).