Jameson (2-1) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in one inning Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Padres.

Jameson needed 43 pitches to get through a disastrous first inning and didn't even get the opportunity to go back out. The Padres batted around the lineup and most of the damage came on Matt Carpenter's two-run double. Prior to Sunday's outing, Jameson had allowed just four runs through 16 innings this season. He saw his ERA jump from 2.25 to 3.71 alongside a 16:12 K:BB. Jameson's next outing is currently scheduled to be in Colorado.