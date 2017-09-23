Play

Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Clubs 42nd homer Friday

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-11 win over the Marlins.

He's been almost unstoppable in September, slashing .400/.439/1.000 in 18 games with 13 homers and 27 RBI. Despite missing a significant amount of time with the Tigers earlier in the year due to a foot injury suffered late in spring training, Martinez has still set a new career high with 42 home runs and is only five RBI shy of hitting the century mark for the second time.

