Mantiply allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.
At a time when manager Torey Lovullo indicated the team's closer situation is "fluid," per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, Mantiply is experiencing his worst stretch of the season. The left-hander has allowed runs in five of his last eight outings, posting a 12.71 ERA while allowing two home runs over 5.2 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Takes loss in extra inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Can't keep game close•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Holds lead once again•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Extinguishes fire•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Could get saves•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Unable to finish inning•