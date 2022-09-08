Mantiply allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.

At a time when manager Torey Lovullo indicated the team's closer situation is "fluid," per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, Mantiply is experiencing his worst stretch of the season. The left-hander has allowed runs in five of his last eight outings, posting a 12.71 ERA while allowing two home runs over 5.2 innings.