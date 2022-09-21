Mantiply allowed three hits and three inherited runners to score while striking out two over one inning, picking up a blown save in a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers in first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Arizona's bullpen blew up in the eighth inning with Caleb Smith, Kevin Ginkel and Mantiply letting a 5-1 lead slip away. Mantiply entered with none out and the bases loaded -- an unpleasant high-leverage situation against MLB's best team. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star Game, has an 8.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over his last 13 outings.