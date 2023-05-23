Mantiply (hamstring) will throw bullpen sessions Tuesday and Thursday.
Mantiply, who opened the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury, felt discomfort in his right hamstring while warming up May 11. The left-hander was effective during his brief spell off the IL, posting a 2.35 ERA with eight strikeouts over 7.2 innings.
