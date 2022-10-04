Mantiply suffered a blown save after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

Mantiply was called upon to protect a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, but quickly ran into trouble. The left-hander surrendered a solo home run to Hunter Renfroe to open the frame before Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong came around to score on an error with two outs in the inning. The reliever was removed from the contest with two outs in the ninth and the score knotted up at 4-4, resulting in his sixth blown save of the campaign. Mantiply has now gone 2-for-8 on save opportunities this year while posting a 2.85 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 61 strikeouts over 60 innings in 69 appearances in 2022.