Mantiply will be part of a ninth-inning committee going forward in Arizona, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old southpaw has a 4.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 12 strikeouts, zero wins, zero saves and couple losses over his last 12.2 innings. Ian Kennedy seems like the more likely saves leader for the Diamondbacks going forward after Mark Melancon was removed from the role.