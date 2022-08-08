Mantiply struck out one over a scoreless 1.1 innings in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Mantiply did not get a win, hold or save, but his pitching contribution was the most important. With Arizona leading 2-0 entering the sixth inning, reliever Kevin Ginkel failed to retire any of the six batters faced, so it was up to Mantiply to put out the fire. The high-leverage left-hander is in the mix for saves now that Mark Melancon is no longer the full-time closer, but he may be more valuable as a fireman. Mantiply has made six consecutive scoreless appearances and sports a 1.42 ERA over 6.1 innings since the break. He doesn't blow away hitters with a high-velo fastball (90.4 mph), but Mantiply gets outs, keeps the ball in the park (0.6 HR/9) and hasn't walked many (four over 43 IP).