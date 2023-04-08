site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Faces live batters
RotoWire Staff
Mantiply (shoulder) threw to live batters Friday at Salt River Fields, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Mantiply faced batters for the first time after hurling two bullpen sessions this week. The lefty threw 20 pitches and awaits the next step, which could be a rehab assignment.
