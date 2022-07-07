Mantiply (1-2) allowed three runs on two hits and a hit batsman over one inning, taking the loss to San Francisco on Wednesday.

Mantiply came on to start the eighth inning with the Diamondbacks holding a 4-2 lead but was unable to preserve it for closer Mark Melancon. A narrow eighth-inning lead normally falls under the purview of Ian Kennedy, but a calf injury landed him on the 15-day injured list. Mantiply has been one of the better arms out of the Arizona bullpen, posting a 1.91 ERA (2.20 FIP) over 33 innings.