The Diamondbacks placed Mantiply on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation prior to Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Assuming Mantiply's shoulder issue is in fact nothing more significant than inflammation, he could be in store for a minimum-length stay on the shelf, or close to it. Since his placement on the IL is retroactive to March 27, he'll first be eligible for activation April 11.