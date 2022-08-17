Mantiply allowed one hit while striking out three over one inning to earn a hold in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.

Mantiply locked down the eighth inning, a feat he's accomplishing with regularity, before Ian Kennedy blew the save in the ninth. The left-hander has made 11 consecutive scoreless appearances, picking up five holds while striking out 11 and walking two over 9.1 innings. Mantiply has yet to be handed a save opportunity since Mark Melancon was removed from the role, but manager Torey Lovullo indicated earlier that he has no problem rolling with Mantiply if left-handers are due up.