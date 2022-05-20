Mantiply pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn his fourth hold in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Mantiply closed out the final two batters of the seventh inning then a third batter to lead off the eighth before letting Ian Kennedy shepherd the lead for closer Mark Melancon. Two of the three batted balls allowed had exit velocities over 100 mph, but those were infield grounders easily handled, including two by the pitcher himself. The left-hander has allowed only one urn over 15.2 innings, during which he's fanned 13 and walked one.