Mantiply allowed one run on one hit while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cardinals.

Mantiply was activated off the injured list earlier in the day and made his season debut in what was low-leverage spot -- the Diamondbacks were leading, 7-3, at the time. The lefty later gave up a home run to Willson Contreras. Mantiply has been very good at keeping balls in the park since joining Arizona, giving up just seven homers over 102 innings (0.7 HR/9) entering the 2023 season. He was an All Star in 2022 and is expected to be part of the trusted, high-leverage relief crew.