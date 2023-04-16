Mantiply (shoulder) allowed two hits and struck out two over two scoreless innings to earn the win for Double-A Amarillo on Saturday.

Mantiply made his second rehab appearance for Amarillo and was credited with wins in each. He's struck out three over three scoreless frames. The left-hander's rehab stint is expected to be a short one, and he could join his MLB mates for a three-game set in St. Louis beginning Monday.