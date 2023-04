Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Mantiply (shoulder) might only need one rehab appearance, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Mantiply is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance Wednesday with Double-A Amarillo, and it sounds like it could also be his last. The 32-year-old reliever began the 2023 season on the 15-day injured list after battling left shoulder fatigue toward the end of spring training, but he's been throwing without issue for a couple of weeks.