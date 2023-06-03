Mantiply (hamstring) threw in an Arizona Complex League game Friday.
Mantiply followed up a 25-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday with Friday's competition in a game environment. Arizona decision-makers will consider next steps for the left-hander this weekend.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Throws in bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Will throw Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Makes season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Activated from injured list•