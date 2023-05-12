Arizona placed Mantiply on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 9, with a right hamstring strain.
Anthony Misiewicz has been called up from Triple-A Reno to replace Mantiply in a lefty relief role. Mantiply, 32, was sporting a sharp 2.35 ERA with eight strikeouts and zero walks through 7.2 innings this season.
