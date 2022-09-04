Mantiply (2-5) allowed two runs on one hit and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to pick up the loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Arizona's bullpen collectively blew this game, but it was Mantiply that served up a 428-foot, two-run home run to Tyrone Taylor in the 10th inning. The left-hander was a well-deserving All Star for a strong first half, but he's fallen on rough times the last two weeks, during which he's allowed eight runs (seven earned) and two homers over 4.2 innings. "At this point, I kind of recently feel like a liability a little bit," Mantiply told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "It's tough to swallow." Arizona manager Torey Lovullo mentioned Mantiply as a reliever that could get save opportunities, but it sounds like his confidence has been shaken.