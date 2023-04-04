site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Throwing bullpens
Mantiply (shoulder) has thrown two bullpen sessions since opening the season on the 15-day injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Mantiply is eligible to come off the IL on April 11. The left-hander was a key piece of the bullpen last season but at this point is not considered a closer candidate.
