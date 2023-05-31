Mantiply (hamstring) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday.
Mantiply was expected to throw a second session this week, but manager Torey Lovullo left open the option of the left-hander beginning a rehab assignment as the next step.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Will throw Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Makes season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Activated from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Makes second rehab appearance•