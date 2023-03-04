Mantiply allowed one run and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.

Mantiply hasn't allowed a run over two Cactus League outings. With Arizona's closer situation described as "fluid" by manager Torey Lovullo, Mantiply is part of crew that could get late-inning work. Mark Melancon is likely the frontrunner, but he was roughed up in his spring debut, which focuses speculation about Mantiply, Kevin Ginkel and Andrew Chafin. Mantiply had a strong season in 2022, sporting a 2.85 ERA and 22 holds; however, he blew six of eight save opportunities, as Lovullo auditioned several arms when Melancon lost control of the job.