Ginkel was hit in the left leg by a comebacker during Saturday's game against the Mets and was removed from the game, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports. He threw one perfect inning before the incident.

Ginkel was the first arm out of the bullpen for the Diamondbacks on Saturday, replacing Slade Cecconi late in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old retired the first two batters he faced before getting hit by a 98 MPH comebacker from Brandon Nimmo, who was still thrown out at first. Bryce Jarvis replaced Ginkel on the mound.