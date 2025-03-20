Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo may hold off on naming a closer prior to Opening Day, which means Ginkel remains an option to earn saves during the regular season, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Lovullo maintains his preference is to have one primary closer, but he believes none of the group that includes Ginkel, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk have separated from the pack. "Everyone's thrown really well," Lovullo said. " I want somebody to emerge in the moment and see where that goes." The manager also meditated on various late-game scenarios, where it might make sense to use a lefty or righty matchup in the ninth inning. Lovullo also mentioned lefty Joe Mantiply could be used in a specific matchup.