Ginkel (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ginkel has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation to open the 2025 campaign, but Tuesday's session will represent a major milestone in his recovery. Once healthy, the right-hander figures to operate as a high-leverage arm in the back end of Arizona's bullpen, potentially garnering a save opportunity from time to time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Officially put on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Bound for injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Team closer in limbo•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Tosses scoreless frame•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Avoids arbitration with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Pitched through fractured leg•