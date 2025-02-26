Ginkel struck out two over a scoreless second inning in Tuesday's spring game against the Cubs.
Ginkel was the first of Arizona's potential closers to throw in Tuesday's game. He was followed by A.J. Puk in the third inning then Justin Martinez in the fourth. Ginkel has experience closing for the Diamondbacks but appears to be behind the other two.
