The Diamondbacks placed Ginkel (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Ginkel will miss the first few series of the 2025 campaign due to inflammation in his right shoulder, but he shouldn't need more than a minimum-length stay on the IL. Once healthy, the 31-year-old righty is expected to handle high-leverage situations, though Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk will likely receive the bulk of ninth-inning opportunities.