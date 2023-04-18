site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Luis Frias: Optioned out to Triple-A
Frias was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Reno.
Joe Mantiply (shoulder) has been activated from the IL in a corresponding roster move. Frias gave up four earned runs over 1.2 innings (two appearances) during his short stint in the Arizona bullpen.
