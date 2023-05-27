Frias was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Frias has struggled to a 10.80 ERA across a pair of brief stints in the big leagues this season, striking out eight while walking seven in 6.2 innings. Drey Jameson was recalled to take his place on the roster.
