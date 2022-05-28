site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Luis Frias: Sent to minors
RotoWire Staff
May 27, 2022
8:06 pm ET
Frias was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Frias has been with the big-league club for the past week and made two appearances for Arizona, during which he allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout over 3.2 innings. Tyler Holton was promoted from Reno in a corresponding move.
