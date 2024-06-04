Smith hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run in Monday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Smith pinch hit for Eugenio Suarez and sent a center-cut fastball over the fence in center field for a walk-off home run. It was his second homer of the season and the first walk-off blast of his career. Smith has been relegated to the bench and pinch-hit duties mostly, but he has a knack for high-leverage moments. Per Baseball Reference's leverage indicator, the outfielder/DH owns an .871 OPS in high-leverage spots during his career.