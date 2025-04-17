Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Miami.
Smith extended Arizona's lead to two runs in the sixth inning, when he took Max Meyer deep to center field for a 429-foot solo home run. It was Smith's second homer of the year, and he's begun the season slashing .386/.460/.659 with nine runs and five RBI in 50 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Taking seat against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Joins the homer party•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Collects two hits Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Out against lefty Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sitting out versus left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: On bench versus lefty•