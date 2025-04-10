Smith started at first base and went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Orioles.

Smith was one of four members of the Diamondbacks that went deep in the win. His two-run shot in the fifth-inning, his first homer of the season, was the first of back-to-back homers. The Diamondbacks are finally seeing a string of right-handed starters, which has given Smith starts in four consecutive games. During that stretch, the lefty hitter is 7-for-13 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and four runs scored.