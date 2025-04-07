Smith started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Washington.

Smith knocked in a run with a single in the fifth inning, his second RBI in nine games. This was his third start the last four games, as the Diamondbacks have faced more right-handers recently. That wasn't the case to start the season, when opponents started more lefties than righties. Smith is on a strict platoon and has just one plate appearance against a southpaw.