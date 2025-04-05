Smith isn't in the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Nationals.
Smith will take a seat with lefty Mitchell Parker starting on the mound for Washington. That's been a trend for Smith this season, as he's yet to be in the lineup against an opposing southpaw starter. Randal Grichuk will start at DH in Smith's stead Saturday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sitting out versus left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: On bench versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sitting versus LHP•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Idle against left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Ready to go Sunday•