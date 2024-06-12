Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

Grichuk, who also doubled and tripled, nearly hit for the cycle. He's opened the month of June with a bang, going 9-for-17 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and five runs scored. He will remain a lineup fixture against left-handers, off whom he's hitting .313/.368/.463.