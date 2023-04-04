Nelson did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings in a 5-4 loss against San Diego. He struck out three.

Nelson gave up a two-run homer to Juan Soto in the first and an RBI single to Manny Machado in the second, but he settled down after that and finished with three scoreless frames. The 2019 second-round pick made his MLB debut late last year, posting a 1.47 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with a 16:6 K:BB across three starts (18.1 innings), but he figures to face a little adversity in his first full campaign. Given the opponent, Nelson's 2023 debut was solid, but it doesn't get much easier for the rookie, who's scheduled to pitch again Sunday versus the Dodgers.