Nelson allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings in Friday's spring start against Colorado.

The battle for the final rotation spot is heating up late in camp. Prospect Brandon Pfaadt has been the most consistent throughout, but he would have to be added to the 40-man roster which could sway the decision toward Nelson. His spring got off to a rocky start, but the right-hander cobbled together a couple of strong outings the past week. The competition has evolved since the start of camp with Drey Jameson and Tommy Henry each topping the group on iterations of the projected roster from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, but it's now looking more like Nelson or Pfaadt.