Nelson allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings versus the Nationals on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Nelson faded in the fifth inning, allowing a pair of runs, but Arizona regained the lead in their half of the frame. He would be denied the win when Miguel Castro blew the save in the ninth. This was the first time Nelson had allowed fewer than four runs in his last four starts. He has a rough 6.00 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 22:10 K:BB through 36 innings over seven starts this season. The 25-year-old is projected for a home start versus the Giants during next weekend's four-game set.