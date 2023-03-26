Nelson was named the Diamondbacks' No. 5 starter Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 25-year-old surrendered 12 runs with a 13:8 K:BB across 14.1 innings during spring training but still won the rotation spot over Drey Jameson. Nelson was impressive in his first taste of the big leagues last season with a 1.47 ERA, 0.82 WHIP in 18.1 frames and clearly has upside, but he could be a risky bet for fantasy managers requiring immediate production.

