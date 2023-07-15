Nelson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up two runs (one earned) on nine hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander fell one out short of his sixth quality start of the season, getting lifted after 97 pitches (62 strikes), but despite the stingy outing Nelson was on the hook for his sixth loss of the year before Arizona managed to tie things up in the top of the seventh inning. Toronto then erupted for five runs in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach. Nelson has a mediocre 4.46 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 42.1 innings since the beginning of June, and his rotation spot could be in jeopardy if the Diamondbacks get aggressive at the trade deadline.