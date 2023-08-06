Nelson (6-6) took the loss against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five batters over three innings.

After posting a scoreless first frame, Nelson struggled to keep the Twins off the basepaths. He gave up three runs on three hits -- including a triple and a homer -- in the second inning, then surrendered three more runs on four hits in the third, which proved to be his final frame. Nelson matched his shortest outing of the campaign, quelling what had been a relatively effective four-game stretch following the All-Star break during which he had recorded two quality starts and posted a 3.55 ERA. While Nelson has been good enough this season to hold down a spot in Arizona's rotation, his 5.16 ERA and 5.9 K/9 aren't of much use in most fantasy formats.