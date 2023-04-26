Nelson (1-1) was handed his first loss of the season Tuesday against the Royals, allowing four runs on 11 hits while striking out three over five innings.

Nelson gave up a season-high 11 hits but was able to keep the ball in the yard after allowing at least one home run in three of his past four starts. The Royals got on the board in the first, fourth and fifth innings with RBI singles and scored their fourth run against Nelson on a sacrifice fly. A positive for the 25-year-old is that he didn't issue a walk after he exhibited command issues his last time on the mound. Nelson has yet to show great consistency in the early going and will carry a 5.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 17:8 K:BB over 27 innings into his next start.